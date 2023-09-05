Time to invest in the 64-square revolution

Indian chess has gone beyond pawns and knights, kings and queens, beyond producing the youngest International Masters or youngest Grandmasters. It has joined the world’s elite. A new generation of players has exploded on the international stage. As multiple world champion Magnus Carlsen observed succinctly, “I think we are just at the beginning of a revolution that started with Viswanathan Anand becoming a Grandmaster.” Carlsen, one of the greatest in the game, hit the nail on its head. The recent FIDE Chess World Cup showed that the four Indian youngsters punched above their ratings. D Gukesh is 17 and has already surpassed Anand as India’s No. 1 player.

R Praggnanandhaa, who turned 18 last month, stormed into the World Cup final, beating the World No. 2 and No. 3 players. We have Arjun Erigaisi, the 19-year-old who lost to Pragg in the WC quarterfinals. And Nihal Sarin, also 19, is waiting in the wings. Last year’s Chess Olympiad in Chennai created enough hype and interest, making ordinary people follow chess more intensely. Clubs and schools mushroomed. The number of GMs and IMs has increased over the years. In the next few weeks, the focus will be on the Asian Games, where both men—the four teenagers are part of it—and women are expected to win multiple medals.

The worry is that despite its popularity, the sport fails to attract sponsors. With chess in the pinkest health today, it is time for corporate houses to invest more. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) can leverage its growing popularity and help the game prosper. Gukesh may have surpassed Anand as Indian No. 1, but he recently said he did not have sponsors. Pragg has one, but it just about helps him manage his expenses. The AICF is recognised only by the Union sports ministry. The ministry’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition covers most players’ travel and training expenses.

It may be time to take a relook into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Sports Authority of India and include chess players. Apart from equipment and support staff, TOPS provides athletes with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000. Chess may not yet be part of the Olympic movement, but it is part of the Asian Games. With Pragg set to participate in the Candidates tournament and the others already making waves, India could soon dominate the 64 squares.

