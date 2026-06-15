Squash: Velavan, Shameena complete Asiad lineup 

CHENNAI: Velavan Senthilkumar and Shameena Riaz made the cut for the Asian Games, by winning their respective games on the final day of the Games selection trials here on Monday. Senthilkumar defeated his opponent Om Semwal in straight sets. Meanwhile, Shameena’s tie against an injured Akanksha Salunke was cut short due to the latter's injury. Suraj Chand, meanwhile, also secured his spot after Ramit Tandon pulled out of the selection trials due to injury. The lineup is complete, and is only subject to approval from the Sports Authority of India.

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) have planned their next course of action ahead of the Asian Games. A foreign coach is set to be appointed on a consultancy role from August. The coach will work with Harinder Pal Sandhu. Additionally, three players ranked in the top 35 of PSA rankings will be brought for sparring in a seven-day camp beginning August 1. Then, the foreign coach will work along with those selected in Japan.