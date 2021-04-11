Irreverent Indians betray Bharat

Prabhu Chawla By

Politics is private practice for public panaceas. There are more populist physicians of pandemic politics than patients practising corona caution. Leading by example is not for our abundant advisors who practice punditry over preparation.

Ever since the pandemic hit the world killing almost two million people, India has been celebrating its short-lived success in containing the virus. Till recently, the country had the lowest active cases per million people. It still boasts the lowest fatality rate. But last week, it recorded the highest number of new cases in a single day. Its Covid-19 tally is about to touch 14 million. Recovery rate has plummeted by almost four per cent in less than four weeks. The positivity rate is touching the dangerous digit of over seven per cent. Numerous cities are running out of basic medicines. The vaccination drive has decelerated due to mismatch between demand and supply. Vaccine production cycle was disrupted because of the short supply of imported inputs and financial limitations.

With panic-stricken state governments imposing fresh restrictions on the movement of people, goods and materials, the migration of labour from cities to villages began again. The situation is not as grim as it was a year ago. But the spectre of pandemic resurgence is haunting almost every Indian.

It is not just sitting and former chief ministers and Union Ministers who became Corona Captives; even the rich and famous bunkered in self-declared bio bubbles weren’t spared. Most Bollywood A-listers and sports icons were either quarantined or hospitalised. The hostels of illustrious institutions across the country were breached by the virus. Doctors and nurses in prestigious hospitals couldn’t escape the attack either. Forget the second or a third wave terminology — the infection’s speed alone suggests a towering tsunami of terrifying tenacity. The tragedy is that no one is taking responsibility for the catastrophe.

Political leaders to newly discovered Pandemic Pundits are blaming the public for its revival. They write articles in newspapers, participate in TV debates and parade erroneous expert evidence to formulate formal policy to contain the virus. The bottom line is that the people failed to follow the prescribed protocol promulgated in March last year when the entire nation was locked down for almost four months. Their ridiculous refrain is that a substantial number of citizens hardly wear a mask and maintain social distancing while failing to wash their hands frequently.

During the first few months of the contagion, every leader, social influencer, film star, sportsperson and even sadhus and astrologers were roped in to promote these simple and economic practices through social media, newspaper advertisements and TV jingles. Top scriptwriters were hired to coin slogans like ‘Do gaz ki doori, mask hei zaroori’ (Keep social distance of two yards, mask is necessary. Another was ‘Mask nahin to tokenge’ (We’ll stop you if you aren’t wearing a mask). Every political leader worth his or her salt was posting picture with masks and washing hands for twenty seconds.

But all that competitive cacophony vanished when the corona curve started to flatten. India’s pandemic management became a global success story. Perhaps success is India’s worst enemy. Administrators and leaders became less vigilant. Entertainers, news organisations, civil servants and businessmen conveniently forgot to enforce the corona protocol. They were seen partying as if fun was going out of fashion. All festivals (there is one almost every week) were celebrated as if the country had vanquished viral viciousness. Designer masks became fashion statements for special occasions. Social distancing is anti-social. As the new wave hits the young, the middle and rich class hard, their assumption that they had accumulated enough antibodies during the lockdown proved fallacious.

The elections made the situation worse. With over 140 million voters in five states, corona caution was sacrificed to lust of power. There was hardly a leader who wasn’t seen broadcasting broad smiles from their bedecked chariots without a mask, as thousands of barefaced followers danced and sang slogans beside them. Many mask avoiding netas were conspicuous by their presence at official functions. When they covered their face, it was more to display the exclusive quality of their masks than their utility.

Perhaps, facetious Indians have betrayed India. India has a powerful and effective infrastructure, and social network, which if used effectively, can rout the pathogen. Vaccinating India is a long haul, keeping production and distribution compulsions in mind. India can still control the infection’s multiplier effect if the country uses its democratic, administrative, social and religious network to compel corona protocol.

Why have none of the luminaries thought of pressing into service the over-three million panchayat members of 2.60 lakh panchayat raj institutions to persuade everyone to wear masks, observe social distancing norms and hand washing? Why were the around 10 million schoolteachers exploited during the census and elections, not drafted to enforce epidemic etiquette? The over-2.50 lakh NGOs collecting funds from mysterious sources did not come forward to help the state machinery. Above all, our 788 MPs and over 4,100 MLAs have hardly been advising people to wear masks.

Mega events that turned out to be super spreaders were allowed and patronised by the rulers to get votes. Not one elected representative has claimed that he or she has ensured substantial or complete compliance of corona conduct in their constituency. Social gurus like Jaggi Vasudev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Baba Ramdev are rarely seen advising affluent adherents to stick to protocol. Instead, they have been parading mask-less themselves as if they have acquired royal and infallible immunity.

None of the corporate icons have set up mask-vending machines at public or their own office places. All these personages could have supplemented governmental initiatives with liberal contributions. Even film stars who were alluringly aggressive in the beginning went back to the sets and were infected. Money minting cricket did not stop, fearing a drastic fall in valuation.

The attitude is ‘To hell with Indian lives. Long live lucre!’ Indians have been defined as contrarians, conformists and argumentative. Their contagion conduct has birthed yet another phrase — the Insouciant Indian. It is said, ‘pride goes before a fall.’ But VIPs never take the fall for failing

the country.

