From fabrics to fashion: How 'Dressmaker' redefines the art of virtual tailoring

The meta-analysis of this commentary aside, the truth is this: no other dress-up game in my memory has allowed us to be so fully involved in the process of making a dress. Do you remember those games, from back in the web-based videogames era? They largely involved picking out a bunch of clothes off a rack and throwing them together to style an outfit. ‘Dressmaker’ most definitely doesn’t stop at matching pants with the right shirt. To be clear, there are ten steps in the process! TEN. And this isn’t counting the smaller decisions like choosing the type of fabric, matching colours together, and things that don’t just involve clicking buttons.

When Alice, the weird girl haunted by spirits, asked me for something that was “Gothic” and “Romantic”, I kind of knew that I’d have to create something ethereal. Something with a slight glow that would make her shine even in the darkest night. Something that went with her pale skin and almost white hair. I went with a maroon lace fabric with accents of shiny wine-red velvet on a sweetheart bodice, and violet silk slit sleeves. The process starts with drafting out the right pattern that matches her criteria, and then pairing it with the colours and fabric that you think best make sense (with extra points if it fits her criteria better). There’s also this entire optimisation game where you need to cut pieces of fabric, so you have the least amount of wastage possible (this was my favourite part of the game). It’s definitely something I completely forget is a big part of tailoring, and might just be the reason for me to start learning the skill in real life.