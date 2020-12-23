COVID vaccine, coming soon: With trials in progress in India, here's what you need to know

By Express News Service

Is a Covid vaccine scheduled any time soon?

Yes, trials are under different stages of finalisation. Indian government is set to launch a vaccine soon.

Will vaccine be given to everyone simultaneously?

Based on the potential availability of vaccines, the government has selected the priority groups who will be vaccinated on priority as they are at higher risk.

The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers. The second group will be persons over 50 years of age and persons under 50 years with comorbid conditions.

Will their family members also be given the vaccine?

Due to the limited supply in the initial phase, it will first be provided to people who are at higher risk of contracting virus.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

It is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of vaccine for protection.

Will it be safe?

Vaccine will be introduced in the country only after the regulatory bodies clear it based on its safety and efficacy.

Can an infected person be vaccinated?

They may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination site. For this reason, they should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

Is it necessary for a recovered person to take it?

Yes, it will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

Will the vaccine introduced in India be as effective as the ones used in other countries?

Yes, various phases of trials are undertaken to ensure its safety and efficacy.

Can a person get the vaccine without registration with health department?

No, registration of information is mandatory. Only after that, the information to visit and time will be shared with beneficiary.

How will the beneficiary receive information about due date of vaccination?

Following online registration, beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number. A QR code based certificate will also be sent to the number.

What documents are required for registration?

Any of the ID card with photo should be produced: Driving license Health Insurance smart card MGNREGA job card Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs PAN card Passbooks issued by bank/post office Passport Pension document Service identity card issued to employees by central/state govt/ public limited companies Voter ID.

If one is taking medicines for illnesses like cancer, diabetes can he/she take the vaccine?

Yes, persons with one or more of these comorbid conditions are considered high risk category.

What are the possible side-effects?

The common side effects in some individuals could be mild fever, pain, etc at the site of injection.

How many doses would have to be taken and at what interval?

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken.

When would antibodies develop?

Protective levels are generally developed two weeks after receiving the second dose.