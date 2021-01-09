Vying for Equality: LGBTQ rights in India, a timeline
The Delhi High Court on Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi govt to respond to three separate pleas seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.
Published: 09th January 2021 10:16 AM | Last Updated: 09th January 2021 10:16 AM | A+A A-
