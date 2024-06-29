TNIE Exclusive - South view of Emergency

India was brought under a state of Emergency with effect from the 25th of June 1975, citing “internal disturbances”. The Presidential Order issued under Article 352 of the Constitution was signed by the then President of India, Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

With the benefit of hindsight, I can say that this appears to have been an ill-conceived and ill-advised move, both administratively and politically. I say hindsight because it was only after the Emergency was withdrawn on the 21st of March 1977 that news started coming out about the ‘excesses’ committed during those two years. Until then, as there were restrictions imposed on the press, there was ignorance as to what actually happened in the country during the Emergency.

From my later discussions with Mrs Gandhi, I got the impression that she was not very well-versed with the Constitution of India. She did seem to have consulted constitutional experts while declaring the Emergency, mainly Shri Siddarth Shankar Ray, one of the top lawyers in the country and the architect of the Emergency. At the time of declaring the Emergency and during those two years, Shri Sanjay Gandhi was all powerful, in fact the de facto prime minister. The general opinion was that he would get things done his way through a closed group of aides around him. Shri Ray was one of them and misused his proximity to Sanjay Gandhi to influence the enforcement of the decree.