Just hot air: Delhi’s annual pollution battle continues as curbs hit daily-wage workers hardest

AQI in the ‘poor’ category, slipping into ‘very poor’, then ‘severe’ and back to ‘very poor’ — the cycle continues, raising fresh questions about the effectiveness of the city’s pollution-control measures. For the past two months, Delhi has been undertaking dust-control measures, deploying hundreds of sprinkling machines, mechanical sweepers and anti-smog guns. Yet, concerns persist over the effectiveness of its pollution-control strategy, gaps in monitoring and enforcement, and the disproportionate burden of GRAP restrictions on daily-wage workers, who often bear the brunt of curbs on construction and other economic activities.

The Supreme Court questioned the unchecked movement of vehicles, the High Court scrutinised the protection of green spaces, and the civic bodies have expanded pollution-mitigation infrastructure, yet the lived reality of those breathing the toxic air tells a different story.

The story has been retold multiple times over the years with little change. This year is no different. There is a city choking under a blanket of smog despite stricter restrictions, official interventions, and judicial responses while its citizens ask if the measures are addressing the problem or merely responding to it. However, the story forgets the ones most affected--thousands of migrant workers--dependent on construction and other labour-intensive activities who face an uncertain livelihood whenever restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are intensified.