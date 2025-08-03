Live for others, free yourself

Children, spirituality is the science of life. Through spiritual knowledge, we will be able to face each situation in life with the right attitude, and gain the strength to overcome challenges, crises and weaknesses. It is not enough to learn many spiritual principles, give talks, and advise others.

Those principles must become part of our life. They must express themselves in our actions. The way we look at others, the way we walk, the way we sit, and the way we behave—all these should reflect spiritual knowledge.

Students generally sit for examinations scheduled to take place at a certain date and time. But the true test of a student’s caliber is in how he performs on a pop quiz.

Amma remembers a story. A cohort of students in a Gurukula had completed their education. In order to obtain the certificate, they had to pass one more examination conducted by the Guru. As the students were hurrying to the Guru’s hermitage to take the final exam, they passeda narrow lane strewn with thorns.

Some of the students cursed their fate and stepped over the thorns. Others kept to the side of the lane, taking care not to step on the thorns. But one humble student told the others, “These thorns might prick the feet of people passing this way. It is still bright now but dusk will soon set in. Once it is dark, it will be difficult to find the thorns. If all of us work together, we can clear away the thorns in no time.”

But no one was willing to help. “The exam is going to start soon. If we’re late, the Guru will be displeased. We need to reach his hermitage soon.” Saying so, the students hurried away.