Who was the first kanwar yatri?

Every year lakhs of devotees bring holy water in their kanwars from the Ganga and offer it at the Shiva temple in the small village of Pura in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh. How did this tradition start and by whom? There are two stories about it.

The first story explains that during Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), a highly lethal poison called Halahal was produced. Neither the Devas nor the Asuras, who were churning the ocean in search of treasures, dared to accept this poison as it was strong enough to destroy everything in the world. Instead, they requested Lord Shiva to accept it. Lord Shiva drank the poison but did not ingest it; he kept it in his throat. Due to the poison's effects, his throat turned blue, and he became known as Neelkanth, the one with a blue throat. Lord Shiva suffered a lot because of the virulent poison. In the Treta Yuga, to ease his suffering, Ravana, who was his ardent devotee, brought Ganga water and poured it on the Shivalinga at Pura Mahadeva temple. If you believe this story, Ravana could be regarded as the first kanwar yatri.