Architect of Human Progress

The first Tirthankar was Rishabha Dev. He was also called Adinath and was one of the earliest kings of the Ikshvaku Dynasty, to which Lord Rama of the Ramayana also belonged. Adinath means the ‘First Master’ or ‘First Guru’ in the Jain tradition. Apart from Jain scriptures, even the Vedas and the Buddhist scriptures mention his name as a great king. The Rig Veda and the Yajur Veda mention this great figure of ancient Indian spiritual history.

Dr S Radhakrishnan, Professor of Comparative Religions at Oxford University and a former President of India, mentioned that the Yajur Veda contains references to three Tirthankars: Rishabha Dev, Ajit Nath and Arishtanemi. Shri Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur, also known as Babuji, the author of Efficacy of Raj Yoga: In the Light of Sahaj Marg, talks of a sage who lived seventy-two generations before Raja Dashratha of the Surya Vamsa or Ikshvaku Dynasty and it was this sage who discovered Raja Yoga. However, he does not mention the name of that sage.

Rishabha Dev was born to King Nabhi and Queen Maru Devi in Ayodhya.

There are generally five major auspicious events that are celebrated in the life of a Tirthankar. They are the Panch Kalyanak, ‘panch’ meaning five and ‘kalyanak’ meaning auspicious events. They are Garbha Kalyanak, which is the event when the Tirthankar’s soul is conceived in the mother’s womb. The second event is the Janma Kalyanak, when the great Tirthankar’s soul is born in the mortal world. The third event is the Deeksha Kalyanak or, when the Tirthankar’s soul gives up all their worldly possessions and they start doing penance under the Deeksha-Vriksha. The fourth significant event is the Kaivalya Kalyanak, when Tirthankar’s soul attains Kaivalya. Angels and gods set up a Samavasaran or a divine preaching hall for the Tirthankars and they deliver their first spiritual sermon. This is a very important event as the Tirthankar teaches the path of purification and liberation. The fifth event is the Nirvana Kalyanak, when a Tirthankar’s soul is liberated from this worldly physical existence forever and becomes a Siddha. On this day, the Tirthankar’s soul attains a state of Eternal bliss.