True Belief does Not Follow Conventions

A true believer does not feel the need to follow norms or conventions because they believe that purity of heart is more important than outward appearances. Sincere devotion is a better way of getting closer to God than performing extensive rituals. In fact, if somebody feels it is very important to perform some rituals in a particular way, or follow certain conventions, it indicates that somewhere their belief is weak. Otherwise, they would not have considered such things. Saint Kabir was one such person who had such a strong conviction in his devotion that he did not care for norms. Throughout his life, this can be seen in several incidents.

Kabir used to live in the city of Kashi. At the time, as it is now, Kashi was a major hub of religion. The Brahmins used to maintain a monopoly over rituals. Common people were caught in a web of superstitions and feared God. Kabir stood up strongly against such practices. He emphasised true devotion to God and shunned outward appearances and show of religiosity. Once, a group of Brahmins had come to the Ganga to take a bath. With great ceremony, they descended into the river. By chance, Kabir had also gone to the Ganga to take a bath at the same time. He was carrying a lota (water pot). When he saw the group of Brahmins, he offered them his water pot so that they could bathe easily. The Brahmins were horrified. Kabir was a weaver by profession, so they considered him low-caste and his water pot as impure. They told Kabir that they would lose all merit of bathing in the Ganga if they used his impure water pot. At this, Kabir smiled and said, ‘If the Ganga cannot purify my water pot, how can I believe that it can purify me?’