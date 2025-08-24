The power of true education

A gang of robbers entered a bank. They forced the employees to stand facing the wall with their hands raised. After emptying the bank vaults, the robbers began collecting valuables such as cash, watches, and mobile phones from the employees. Noticing the situation, one employee quickly slipped an envelope to his friend standing next to him. Surprised, the friend asked, “Why are you giving me something when the robbers are emptying our pockets?” The employee replied, “I just returned the Rs 5,000 I owed you.” We are often cunning and that very cunningness turns against our own lives.

Beware of how the mind works. One may even wonder, “My mind is such a problem that I cannot figure out how it is working!” It is impressive to know that you are observing your mind. The mind is nothing but a flow of thoughts. Have you noticed that thoughts often keep repeating themselves? Ask yourself, “Why do my thoughts keep repeating?” You will then realise it is because you have not digested the experiences of life. Just as an undigested apple causes stomach disorders, undigested experiences keep resurfacing in the form of repetitive thoughts.

What does it mean to digest the experiences of life? It means learning to draw the right meaning from each experience. Instead of giving ourselves a whipping meaning, we must find an uplifting one. Then, even through failure, we grow richer. Walt Disney failed many times, yet he learned the right lessons, so failure never frustrated him. Instead, it became the fertiliser for his creativity. Likewise, one has to learn the art of ending the past rather than constantly fretting and fuming over it.