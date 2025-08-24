The power of true education

A gang of robbers entered a bank. They forced the employees to stand facing the wall with their hands raised. After emptying the bank vaults, the robbers began collecting valuables such as cash, watches, and mobile phones from the employees. Noticing the situation, one employee quickly slipped an envelope to his friend standing next to him. Surprised, the friend asked, “Why are you giving me something when the robbers are emptying our pockets?” The employee replied, “I just returned the Rs 5,000 I owed you.” We are often cunning and that very cunningness turns against our own lives.
Beware of how the mind works. One may even wonder, “My mind is such a problem that I cannot figure out how it is working!” It is impressive to know that you are observing your mind. The mind is nothing but a flow of thoughts. Have you noticed that thoughts often keep repeating themselves? Ask yourself, “Why do my thoughts keep repeating?” You will then realise it is because you have not digested the experiences of life. Just as an undigested apple causes stomach disorders, undigested experiences keep resurfacing in the form of repetitive thoughts.
What does it mean to digest the experiences of life? It means learning to draw the right meaning from each experience. Instead of giving ourselves a whipping meaning, we must find an uplifting one. Then, even through failure, we grow richer. Walt Disney failed many times, yet he learned the right lessons, so failure never frustrated him. Instead, it became the fertiliser for his creativity. Likewise, one has to learn the art of ending the past rather than constantly fretting and fuming over it.
The dissatisfaction of the past is polluting the present. It may create distrust in the future too. Teach your mind to let go of the past. Learn from the past failures. Let it teach you the right lesson.
An ignorant person is not merely one who is unlearned, but one who does not know himself. A learned man may still be foolish if his knowledge comes only from books and not from direct experience. Education leads to understanding, and understanding arises through self-observation. Our present system of education, however, is largely focused on securing employment and earning money. True education helps us understand our conflicts, recognise the stupid ways of the mind, heal our hurts, and thus learn to optimise life instead of becoming victims of its situations.
True education prevents you from becoming submissive or a doormat in your workplace. It teaches you to be creative and to grow in life. Observe how the mind deceives you, and in that awareness, the mind learns to be truly creative. Education is not merely for earning a livelihood, but for mastering the art of living wholly and joyously. Such a person becomes truly effective and genuinely educated. Do not stop at being only a dignified engineer; strive to be a mature engineer.