Selfless prayers bring peace for all

Children, prayer is the best spiritual practice for opening the heart to God and creating an emotional bond with him. It is like a bridge connecting the jivatma and Paramatma. When a young child returns home from school, he throws down his school bag, runs to his mother, and enthusiastically tells her about what happened in school, the stories his teacher told, and the sights he saw on his way back home.

In the same way, prayer helps to cultivate a heartfelt relationship with God. Telling Him everything helps us unburden our heart. We must cultivate the attitude that God is our sole refuge. We must consider Him our best friend, one who is always with us, in need and otherwise.

When we open our heart to God, we unknowingly soar to the peaks of devotion. But not many people today have understood this benefit of prayer. For many, prayer means begging for the fulfilment of desires. This is not loving God. It is loving the objects of our desire. Nowadays, there are people who even pray that others be harmed. A devotee should never think of hurting others.

“God, may I do no wrong. Please give me the strength to forgive others for the wrong they do. Forgive me for my sins. Please bless everyone with goodness.” Such ought to be our prayer. Praying like this gives us peace.

The vibrations issuing from such prayers can even purify the atmosphere. A pure atmosphere has a benign effect on the lives of people. The ideal prayer is one for the welfare of the world. Selfless prayer is the need of the hour.