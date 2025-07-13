The story of the pole star

In the early days of creation, there was a king named Uttanapada. He was the son of Manu. He had two queens. The elder one, Suruchi, had a son named Uttama, while the younger, Suniti, had a son named Dhruva. Dhruva was a polite and humble boy. One day, after being bathed and dressed by Suniti, Dhruva went to the king sitting in the royal court and bowed. The king was sitting on his throne, and Uttama was sitting on his lap. Dhruva also expressed a childish desire to sit on the king’s lap. At this, Suruchi admonished him, saying only her son had the right. Dhruva kept quiet and left the court with tears in his eyes.

Dhruva went to his mother in the inner apartment, where she always stayed. Seeing him in anguish, Suniti wiped his tears and asked him the cause. Dhruva said, ‘When you both are queens, how is it that you are not a favourite of the king? Though the status of being a prince is common, how is it that I am inferior to Uttama?’ Suniti, who well understood co-wife politics, tried to pacify the child. She said, ‘Whatever Suruchi has said is true. She is the crowned queen of the king. We have been denied royal glory, though we are very near the king.’ Dhruva said, ‘I am born in the highly sacred race of Manu. If everything can be achieved through tapasya, then I must be capable of it.’ With these words, he asked for his mother’s permission to perform tapasya. Suniti was reluctant to give the permission because Dhruva was only eight years old, but had to relent as Dhruva was very insistent.