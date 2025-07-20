Nothing is insignificant

Children, nothing in this universe is insignificant. Everything has its place and importance. A failure to see this truth is the cause of most problems in life.
Negligence in small matters leads to huge losses. If a tiny screw becomes loose, the aircraft will malfunction and the lives of passengers will be in danger. Therefore, we cannot consider anything insignificant.
Just because the problem is small does not mean that it is unimportant. If we give it due attention, we can avoid bigger dangers. It is the attentiveness and patience we devote to small things that lead to big successes.
Once, there was a doctor. Both age and experience had bestowed maturity on him. One day, a junior doctor called him agitatedly and said, “Sir, a patient has been brought in. He somehow swallowed a small ball. It’s stuck in his throat. He’s gasping for breath and is about to die. I’ve no idea what to do. Please tell me how to save the patient!”
After a few moments of silence, the senior doctor said, “Take a feather and start tickling him.”
A few minutes later, the junior doctor called and excitedly said, “Sir, when I tickled him, the patient burst out laughing and the ball was ejected. It was truly a miracle! Where did you gain this knowledge?”
The senior doctor said, “When I heard about the patient’s condition, this idea came to mind, that’s all.”
Just as a seemingly small and insignificant feather could save a man’s life, we can accomplish great things by paying attention to small matters.
It is the attention and discernment that we show in seemingly insignificant matters that take us nearer to God. In our hands, we only have the present moment. Let us try to use it to be proactive, performing actions that will bring about a positive transformation.
Let us make a resolve to not waste money on extravagant expenses. If that money can be used for helping sick children, it could mean so much. Of course, ultimately, death is inevitable. We may not be able to save everyone. But, if through our help, we could even just prolong the life one such child, it would mean so much for the parents.
Engaging in such compassionate actions is verily to live the truths expressed in the Upanishadic statements proclaiming our unity with God: tat tvam asi and aham brahmasmi—“You are that” and “I am Brahman.”
For example, when we poke our eye with our finger, we never punish our finger. On the contrary, we use the same finger to rub the eye. This is because we know that both the finger and the eye are a part of our own body.
Similarly, when we see others as our True Self, then compassion will spontaneously arise. Just as we forgive our own mistakes, let us be able to forgive and forget the mistakes of others as well.
Let us try to transcend any feelings of anger that we have towards those who have harmed us. Let us try to write kind messages to those who are angry with us. It may give them some happiness and help them get over their anger.
Attentiveness in outer matters leads to inner alertness. We need this in order to succeed in both spiritual and worldly life. Therefore, pay attention to everything.