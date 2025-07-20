Nothing is insignificant

Children, nothing in this universe is insignificant. Everything has its place and importance. A failure to see this truth is the cause of most problems in life.

Negligence in small matters leads to huge losses. If a tiny screw becomes loose, the aircraft will malfunction and the lives of passengers will be in danger. Therefore, we cannot consider anything insignificant.

Just because the problem is small does not mean that it is unimportant. If we give it due attention, we can avoid bigger dangers. It is the attentiveness and patience we devote to small things that lead to big successes.

Once, there was a doctor. Both age and experience had bestowed maturity on him. One day, a junior doctor called him agitatedly and said, “Sir, a patient has been brought in. He somehow swallowed a small ball. It’s stuck in his throat. He’s gasping for breath and is about to die. I’ve no idea what to do. Please tell me how to save the patient!”

After a few moments of silence, the senior doctor said, “Take a feather and start tickling him.”