The changeless principle

Lord Krishna says the body goes through the changes of childhood, youth and old age (kaumaram, yauvanam, jara). But something within it remains the same in childhood, in middle age and in old age. We say: “I am young,” “I am middle-aged,” “I am old.” The body has gone through death and change, but change happens only if there is a changeless principle within you that is unpolluted.

Discover that changeless being. “I was young, then I became middle-aged.” But the “I” in youth is the same as the “I” in middle age and old age. So, if you want to bring excellence to any issue, look at the core of the issue. The Lord says that when you look at yourself, don’t focus on the periphery—see the core of yourself. You say things are changing, yet there is a contrast called a changeless principle.

Intelligent people should be grateful to fools because, without fools, intelligence cannot be defined. If you say, “I am intelligent, and I am upset with my subordinate who is a fool,” I would say that your subordinate is the contrast through which you define yourself as intelligent. If everyone were intelligent, then what would be the essence of intelligence? Intelligence exists only in contrast to the lack of it. Therefore, every intelligent person should be grateful to the unintelligent.