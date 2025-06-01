How Tarakasura was Defeated

Soon after Skanda, the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, was born, all the devas appointed him as the head of their army. Although Skanda was still a small child, it had been prophesied that he would defeat Tarakasura, the daitya who had triumphed over the devas and exiled them from heaven. The vanquished devas regained their hopes of victory. In joy, they sounded several musical instruments. Drums such as the Bheri, Pataha, Anaka, Dundubhi and Mridanga, as well as conch shells like the Gomukha, echoed throughout the land. The entire world reverberated with these sounds. The daitya army also arrived and played their war drums.

Devrishi Narada, who could go anywhere, went to Taraka and said, ‘O best among asuras, this son of Shiva has been born to kill you. After knowing this, try to save yourself.’ Taraka replied, ‘O great sage, Indra wishes to fight with me, keeping an infant at the head of the army. This is a foolish step and I shall kill him. Tell him so.’ With preliminary talks concluded, the two armies began to fight fiercely against one another. The brave King Muchkunda of the Solar dynasty, who had attained heaven, first came to confront Taraka. Taraka struck Muchkunda with a javelin, and he fell unconscious. When he regained consciousness, Muchkunda prepared a Brahmastra, a divine weapon. Narada stopped him, saying, ‘Taraka cannot be killed by a human. Do not use this divine weapon.’

Just then, war drums were sounded, and Skanda advanced at the head of the ganas (Shiva’s followers). Taraka assumed a form with ten thousand arms. He mounted a lion and began killing the ganas. On seeing this, Vishnu said, ‘O Son of Shiva, you are born to kill Taraka. You must do it quickly.’ Skanda replied, ‘I am carefully observing the wonderful ways of fighting of noble warriors. I do not know who belongs to our army and who is an enemy. I do not even know why they are fighting and killing each other.’ Narada then narrated the story of Taraka and how he had obtained a boon and defeated the devas. Upon hearing this, Skanda dismounted from his aerial chariot and started walking on foot. When Taraka saw him, he picked up a javelin and said, ‘How and why has an infant been placed by the devas in front of me? They are all shameless and their king is Indra.’ Skanda too picked up a javelin and began to fight furiously with Taraka. Skanda struck Taraka on the chest with his javelin. Taraka, in turn, hit Skanda and rendered him unconscious. After some time, Skanda regained consciousness and continued the fight. Thereafter, he severed Taraka’s head with his javelin and rescued the devas.