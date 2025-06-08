Seeing the Good in Others

Children, devotion to God is not only expressed through rituals or worship. It must manifest as love, compassion and patience towards fellow beings. As Jesus Christ advised, “Love thy neighbour as thyself.” This advice has considerable spiritual and practical relevance.

All of us love ourselves the most. But if we can see others as ourselves, our love will flow freely. We believe that we are distinct individuals, but in truth, we are all fundamentally one. When love awakens, the sense of separateness dissolves, at least temporarily, and we experience oneness.

Our neighbours are the people we interact with in each and every moment of life. In that sense, family members, friends, colleagues and fellow travellers are all neighbours. If we can maintain good relations with them, it is we who will benefit. For many of us, loving our neighbours is not so easy. It is normal for human beings to find fault with others.

A newlywed couple started living in a new neighbourhood. The next morning, they saw their neighbour hanging clothes out to dry. The wife told her husband, “She hasn’t washed her dress properly. She probably doesn’t know how to wash her clothes properly.”