The cleverness of Lord Vishnu

Tarakasura was the son of Vajranaga and Varangi. His father, Vajranaga, had defeated Indra. When he departed for a penance lasting a thousand years, Indra had cruelly tormented Varangi. Upon his return, Vajranaga learnt of this and became enraged. He prayed to Lord Brahma for a son who could defeat Indra and punish the Devas. After some time, Varangi gave birth to Taraka. As he grew up, Taraka undertook severe penance and obtained a boon from Lord Brahma stating he could only be killed by a seven-year-old boy. Confident in his invincibility, Taraka invaded the heavens and defeated the Devas. While the victorious Taraka was honoured by the Daityas, the Devas were bound and made to stand at the gate while the citizens laughed at them. It was anticipated that Taraka would order the killing of the Devas to avenge his mother’s suffering.
Lord Vishnu assumed the guise of a Daitya. He stood among those mocking the Devas and recited some verses, seemingly making fun of them.
‘They seem very small and insignificant. What will the king not do, remembering his mother’s anger?
There is no one who does not bow before a powerful person. Stay here by adopting the way of the monkeys.’
The Devas could see that it was Vishnu in Daitya form giving them advice. They adopted the form of monkeys and began to dance in various ways. The Daityas incited them and joyfully fed them many delights. Vishnu said to the gatekeeper, ‘Go to the great King and announce these monkeys for his amusement and entertainment.’
The gatekeeper entered the assembly and said, ‘O Lord of Daityas, there is a group of monkeys standing at the gate that is capable of amusing you very well. I can send them in, if you wish.’
Taraka gave his permission, and the chief of bodyguards took the Devas in the form of monkeys in front of the King. Lord Vishnu also joined them in the form of a monkey. They danced well in front of the Daityas, who cheered and applauded them loudly. Taraka also liked their dance. He said, ‘O monkeys, I am delighted. Stay in my palace without fear.’
Vishnu said, ‘O King, we wish to know the limits and boundaries of your palace.’
Taraka boasted, ‘The three worlds are my palace.’
Vishnu said, ‘O King, always remember your words. Let these monkeys roam in the three worlds without any fear.’
At this, Taraka enquired about the identities of the monkeys. On learning them, Taraka saw that he had been outsmarted by Lord Vishnu and agreed to release the Devas. The Devas felt as happy as a lamb that has escaped from the hands of a butcher.