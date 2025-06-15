The cleverness of Lord Vishnu

Tarakasura was the son of Vajranaga and Varangi. His father, Vajranaga, had defeated Indra. When he departed for a penance lasting a thousand years, Indra had cruelly tormented Varangi. Upon his return, Vajranaga learnt of this and became enraged. He prayed to Lord Brahma for a son who could defeat Indra and punish the Devas. After some time, Varangi gave birth to Taraka. As he grew up, Taraka undertook severe penance and obtained a boon from Lord Brahma stating he could only be killed by a seven-year-old boy. Confident in his invincibility, Taraka invaded the heavens and defeated the Devas. While the victorious Taraka was honoured by the Daityas, the Devas were bound and made to stand at the gate while the citizens laughed at them. It was anticipated that Taraka would order the killing of the Devas to avenge his mother’s suffering.

Lord Vishnu assumed the guise of a Daitya. He stood among those mocking the Devas and recited some verses, seemingly making fun of them.

‘They seem very small and insignificant. What will the king not do, remembering his mother’s anger?

There is no one who does not bow before a powerful person. Stay here by adopting the way of the monkeys.’