A Beautiful Mind

As you now know, patterns in the subconscious mind account for the entire set of experiences you manifest in your life.

Nonetheless, there is no existing method to identify your patterns because humankind has not evolved to such a level. However, the manifestation results in your life are a direct reflection of the matching patterns within your subconscious. Consequently, the best approach to then manifest your desire is to work backwards and instill the corresponding pattern mirroring your desire.

A pattern can only be established in the subconscious mind through the conscious mind—there is no other route to do so! So, for a new pattern to be instilled in the subconscious mind, not only does it first need to progress from the conscious mind into the subconscious, but then it also needs to successfully replace the existing pattern prevalent in the subconscious.

Rest assured, there will be an intense battle between the two patterns before one emerges as the clear winner. Alternatively, there may not be a clear winner, and you’ll end up somewhere in the spectrum between the two warring factions. This will obviously translate into results somewhere along the spectrum as well.

The reason for the stubbornness of the original patterns is that these have been in place for years, if not decades, and you have created them subconsciously without really knowing what was going on. On the contrary, we are now consciously trying to replace them and so need to learn new methods to do so. These methods, although simple and straightforward, will not yield results overnight because of the historical strength of the old patterns. These are time-tested, though, and will certainly yield the manifestation results if you follow them in a disciplined manner on an ongoing basis.

Extracted with permission from 'Manifest Your Infinite Riches' by Pushkar Anand, published by Rowanvale Books; and JAICO in India.