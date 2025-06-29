The eight limbs of yoga

Contrary to the popular belief that yoga is merely a set of exercises involving contorting the body into various postures, it is, in fact, a far more comprehensive practice that encompasses both body and mind. The essence of yoga lies in restraining the fluctuations of the mind, a goal achieved through the practice of the eight limbs described below. These teachings were compiled by the ancient master Patanjali around two thousand years ago.

Yama (abstention or things to be avoided): It consists of non-violence or the welfare of all beings, truthfulness without causing pain to others, non-stealing of what belongs to others, the vow of celibacy and non-acceptance of gifts or renunciation of material things.

Niyama (observances or things to be followed): It comprises cleanliness of the body, surroundings and mind; contentment with whatever one has; penance or self-discipline; self-study and devotion to one’s guru.

Pranayama (regulation of breath): One should sit cross-legged in the lotus posture and practice the three modes of inhalation, exhalation and suspending breathing. Through the regulation of breath, one can control the power of the mind.