The eight limbs of yoga

Contrary to the popular belief that yoga is merely a set of exercises involving contorting the body into various postures, it is, in fact, a far more comprehensive practice that encompasses both body and mind. The essence of yoga lies in restraining the fluctuations of the mind, a goal achieved through the practice of the eight limbs described below. These teachings were compiled by the ancient master Patanjali around two thousand years ago.
Yama (abstention or things to be avoided): It consists of non-violence or the welfare of all beings, truthfulness without causing pain to others, non-stealing of what belongs to others, the vow of celibacy and non-acceptance of gifts or renunciation of material things.
Niyama (observances or things to be followed): It comprises cleanliness of the body, surroundings and mind; contentment with whatever one has; penance or self-discipline; self-study and devotion to one’s guru.
Pranayama (regulation of breath): One should sit cross-legged in the lotus posture and practice the three modes of inhalation, exhalation and suspending breathing. Through the regulation of breath, one can control the power of the mind.
Pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses from pursuing material pleasures): This enables us to turn our attention towards the inner world and creates the right conditions for self-realisation. This is the bridge between the external and internal aspects of yoga.
Dharana (fixed attention): It means fixing the mind on a particular object, which could be external, like a symbol or image, or could be internal, like a mantra or a chakra. The most famous example of dharana is from the Mahabharata. When Guru Dronacharya asked his students to take aim at a clay bird put on top of a tree, only Arjuna was able to achieve dharana on the eye of the bird.
Dhyeya (object of meditation): This is the specific point towards which the meditator directs their attention during meditation. It could be a deity or a particular aspect of a deity. It could also be something abstract, like a philosophical idea or some concept of the universe.
Dhyana (contemplation): It is a state of mind in which not only is one’s attention fixed on a particular object, but the meditator tries to become one with the object by removing all other thoughts from the mind.
Samadhi (perfect concentration): In this state, one is not distracted at all. One feels neither hunger nor thirst nor any kind of pain. This is the final stage of yogic achievement, where one experiences supreme happiness greater than any that can be experienced on earth or even in heaven.