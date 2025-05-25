Shortcuts in Serving the Divine are Cutting Us Short

As expected, they fell at his feet.“You are like God to us,” they pleaded.

The chairman’s gaze was steady. “So, I’m like God to you. What about the employees? Are they not God to you? You hope to silence me with flattery while feeding my people poison. There are no shortcuts to true service.” He cancelled their contract.

The new contractor, Shabari, ate the same meals as the employees. Her kitchen hummed with care, and regular food tests rebuilt trust. Shabari shared her inspiration in the office magazine: Dr M.C. Modi, her role model, performed over 595,019 eye surgeries primarily for poor people. He once declined an international award, saying, “A trip to the US would cost thousands their sight.” The chairman cited Buckminster Fuller, who, on the verge of suicide, vowed to discover “how much one person can do in one life for humanity?” Fuller went on to write 25 books, patent over 2,000 inventionsand dedicate his life to service.

This canteen story reflects two contrasting ways we perceive and serve the Divine.

Some, like Chatur and Laabhesh, project their egos and traits onto the Divine, imagining Him as the person that power would make them: a narcissistic figure who can be flattered or bribed for personal gain. They worship power—whether in God or humans—to gain favours and evade accountability for exploiting those they are meant to serve. By adopting shortcuts to serve the Divine, they betray Him as they light lamps in shrines but darken the world outside with their apathy, greed and self-centredness.