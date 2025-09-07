The fake fortune teller

In a village, there was a man who did nothing. One day, men from the village were going to the nearby town of Puttalam to sell their produce. This man insisted on going with them. They said, ‘You have nothing. What will you sell?’ The man quickly filled a sack with coconut husks that the villagers had thrown away. The men jokingly called him Vedarala (fortune teller) and took him along.

While the men carrying their heavy loads travelled by the road, Vedarala, with his light load, wandered through the fields and bushes. He came across a pair of bullocks stuck in a bush. After a little while, the party stopped on the road near a village. They sent Vedarala to find some accommodation for the night. The men in the village were running around. When Vedarala asked, they said that they were looking for a pair of bullocks that were lost. Vedarala said he was a fortune teller and could locate the bullocks if they agreed to give them shelter for the night and rice, firewood and water. The village people agreed. The entire party cooked and had a hearty meal. Then Vedarala pretended to concentrate on their problem. He led them to the bush where, earlier, he had seen the bullocks stuck.