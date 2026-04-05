Floating in the ocean of life

The art of wise living involves how one can be relaxed in life. One must learn how to relax. For example, if you encounter a snake and are tense, you may panic, fall on the snake and harm yourself. Alternatively, if you are alert and relaxed, you may not have to kill the snake, it may just pass by. Fight only when required; your fight will then come from a flow of relaxation.

Similarly, if your boss is shouting at you, just keep your body relaxed and mind calm, and be alert to what he is saying.

Your body is an efficient anchor. Remember that a tense body creates a tense mind, and a tense mind impacts the body again. Try relaxing any tense portion of your body and the intention to relax itself will make the body relax. Intend strongly that relaxation should happen, and it will.