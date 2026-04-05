Floating in the ocean of life

Along with a few friends, I had gone on a holiday to Hawaii after a hectic tour of North America. I was enjoying the beautiful beach and then my brother’s friend taught me how to float in the ocean, whioch was a great experience. Prior to learning to float, I used to be hit strongly by the waves. But the moment I learnt to let lose, I relaxed and floated in sync with them. Despite being in the midst of huge waves, I was able to dance along with the waves easily.
Lifeless bodies do not drown, only people who are alive do because they fight against the ocean. The experience of floating in the ocean is a great life lesson which teaches us how to relax and learn to float with life instead of fighting against the flow.
The experience of floating in the ocean is great life lesson which teaches us how to relax and float with life instead of fighting against the flow
The art of wise living involves how one can be relaxed in life. One must learn how to relax. For example, if you encounter a snake and are tense, you may panic, fall on the snake and harm yourself. Alternatively, if you are alert and relaxed, you may not have to kill the snake, it may just pass by. Fight only when required; your fight will then come from a flow of relaxation.
Similarly, if your boss is shouting at you, just keep your body relaxed and mind calm, and be alert to what he is saying.
Your body is an efficient anchor. Remember that a tense body creates a tense mind, and a tense mind impacts the body again. Try relaxing any tense portion of your body and the intention to relax itself will make the body relax. Intend strongly that relaxation should happen, and it will.
Let all your movements have a quality of relaxation. Make relaxation a part of life and even everyday tasks—eating, bathing, walking.
All creativity happens through the power of intention. Anything becomes possible only when you see it as a possibility in your mind.
To many, learning a new language appears impossible, but with strong commitment, it becomes possible.
For instance, in my workshops, I make people sit in uncomfortable positions, instructing them to worsen their sitting posture little by little. Finally, I tell them to sit in a comfortable position and make themselves comfortable.
Through this process, I make people realise that one can enhance anything with the power of intention.
With a set intention, emotions can be relxaed too. Relaxation can be achieved if you do not allow anger to pile up and diffuse it as it emerges. Think of a happy moment and learn to superimpose a happy emotion over it. Learn to see the object of your anger in a humorous way and instantly change the emotion. While doing so, keep the body relaxed, alive, and yet enthusiastic. The energy of the body will impact your emotions too.
With this, you are changing yourself to a better state. When you are sick, you are administered medicine and are told to move your body even if you do not want to. The true intention here is to uplift yourself, so that you can be in a better state and float with life. Thus, by consciously changing emotions, you are changing yourself to a better state.