How Rama survived the Rakshasa's Maya

When the battle in Ramayana was taking place, both sides used all powers at their command to win. Rakshasas were famous for their powers of maya or illusion. Maya can be compared to virtual reality today as it could show things that didn’t really exist. Ravana’s son Indrajit was especially skilled at maya and he thought of a plan to demoralise Rama’s army using the same. Through his powers, he created an illusionary Sita. He made her board his chariot and go to the battlefield with him.

Sita's ilusionary form was clad in a faded garment, covered with dust, with her face was overflowing with tears. On seeing her seated on Indrajit's chariot, the vanar army including Hanuman rushed towards the chariot and started attacking him with rocks.