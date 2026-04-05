How Rama survived the Rakshasa's Maya

When the battle in Ramayana was taking place, both sides used all powers at their command to win. Rakshasas were famous for their powers of maya or illusion. Maya can be compared to virtual reality today as it could show things that didn’t really exist. Ravana’s son Indrajit was especially skilled at maya and he thought of a plan to demoralise Rama’s army using the same. Through his powers, he created an illusionary Sita. He made her board his chariot and go to the battlefield with him.
Sita's ilusionary form was clad in a faded garment, covered with dust, with her face was overflowing with tears. On seeing her seated on Indrajit's chariot, the vanar army including Hanuman rushed towards the chariot and started attacking him with rocks.
Indrajit unsheathed his sword and seized Sita by her hair while Sita cried ‘Rama Rama’ in a pitiable voice. Indrajit then killed the illusionary Sita with his sword.
On seeing this, Hanuman and the vanars were overcome with grief. Hanuman thought that rather than fighting, the important thing at that moment was to inform Rama about Sita’s death. He retreated with his army and went to Rama’s camp.
When Hanuman told him everything, Rama lost consciousness and fell on the ground. He had no reason to disbelieve Hanuman because in the entire vanar army, Hanuman was the only one who recognised Sita.
The vanars tried to bring Rama back to his senses by sprinkling water on his face. Lakshmana also became extremely miserable and wailed that it was futile to follow dharma if one had to suffer like this.
At this hour of peril, Vibhishana arrived. He told Rama, ‘What Hanuman has said is as impossible as the ocean drying up. I know my brother. He will never kill Sita. I advised him several times to step away from Vaidehi, but he did not listen. Vaidehi is kept in complete isolation. It is not possible for anyone, except Ravana, to see her through any means, so how could Indrajit have caught hold of her? I know my nephew very well. There is no doubt that he has used maya to confuse and demoralise your army.’
In his grief, Rama could not believe what he was hearing, so Vibhishana repeated his words. Finally, Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman regained their composure. Rama gave commands to reassemble the army and renew the battle with the rakshasas.
As Rama gave protection to Vibhishana, he was able to survive the maya of the rakshasas.
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