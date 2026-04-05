Peace first, force last

We live in troubled times. The world is on the edge. Yet, the tension between war and peace is not new. The Bhagavad Gita—arguably one of the most profound spiritual texts ever composed—was delivered on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, in the midst of an impending war—the bloodiest in ancient times. And yet, its teachings are not about military strategy, but about clarity on what constitutes dharma—righteous action.

The set of teachings that Krishna imparts to Arjuna is the distilled essence of the Upanishads that align us with dharma. While there is no exact English equivalent for the term, dharma can be understood as doing what is right in a given situation, guided by a commitment to the greater good. It transcends religion and doctrine, resting instead on universal principles of responsibility, balance and ethical action. At its core, dharma calls for action free from selfishness.

Central to dharma is ahimsa— the commitment to avoiding harm. A foundational principle of Vedic philosophy and a cornerstone of Sanatana Dharma, ahimsa is also the first yama in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras. This raises an apparent contradiction: if non-violence is so central, why are the Ramayana and the Mahabharata—texts that exemplify dharma—framed around great wars?