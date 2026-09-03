Remembering Lord Krishna’s timeless teachings

Lord Krishna descended to this world around 5,000 years ago with His associates and performed His divine leelas in Vraj Dham.

As Srila Prabhupada explained, if we look at religions across the world, the core message of every religion is love of God. The Vedic literature too speaks of this love. But love has many flavours, degrees and intensities. The love of the Supreme Lord expressed at its highest pinnacle, parakastha prema, is found among the residents of Vrindavan: Nanda Maharaj, Yashoda Mata, the gopas, the gopis and Srimati Radharani.

Krishna came not only to impart transcendental knowledge but also to reveal this highest expression of divine love to the world. Through His pastimes, especially in Braj, He demonstrated a level of pure devotion that was intimate, uninterrupted and intense. The residents of Vrindavan did not simply worship Krishna from a distance. Their entire lives and relationships were centred around Him. Their love was not based on philosophical understanding alone, but on an intimate and complete relationship with the Lord.