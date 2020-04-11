CK Vineeth, PT Usha among sports stars doing their bit in COVID-19 fight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With no sporting activities happening around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons are trying to find different ways to spend their time in lockdown. Indian footballer CK Vineeth for one has been volunteering at a call centre that has been set up to provide essential supplies in Kannur for close to two weeks.

The centre has been set up by the Kannur district administration and the Kerala State Sports Council.

The Jamshedpur FC player has been taking calls from people across the region and making arrangements for the items they need to be delivered to their homes.

"Everyone is going through a tough time right now. I didn't have to think a lot when such an opportunity came along. I'm just trying to do what I can. It is important to do what you can during these times," said Vineeth.

The dynamic attacker had also notably been very active with volunteering work during the Kerala flood two years back.

"The situation is different when compared to the floods. During the flood relief work, we used to move around and help out. With this virus, we have to be in this call centre all the time and work from here. Through this service, the idea is to encourage people to stay indoors as much as possible," he said.

The 31-year-old is swift to point out that it is a collective effort. "I'm not doing this alone. There are plenty of people involved in this work day and night. They deserve all the praise," said Vineeth.

Usha's pep talk

While Vineeth is busy taking down orders of people, track and field legend PT Usha has been doing her bit to keep the morale up of those who are on the frontlines of this fight.

The legend took to Twitter to share how she spoke with some doctors and nurses among other health workers in various hospitals across Kerala.

"Pep talk over video conferencing on motivational aspects, with various doctors, nurses, para medical staff and other health workers who are fighting against Corona Pandemic in various hospitals across Kerala. #coronavirus #COVIDー19," she tweeted with a picture.