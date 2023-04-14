MOP Vaishnav shine at DG Vaishnav college Olympics 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women girls bagged the titles in basketball and hockey and were runners-up in volleyball at the DG Vaishnav college Olympics 2023. The basketball team MOP Vaishnav College for Women defeated Vels ‘A’ team 90-81 in the final and won the title. The hockey team MOP Vaishnav defeated SRM 1-0 in the final to bag the crown.

Azeem takes six-fer

Riding on K Mohamed Azeem’s 6/17, T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club defeated Book Sellers XI by 87 runs in a Fourth Division ‘C’ Zone league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: IV Division ‘C’: T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 144 in 35.3 ovs (Deepak Singh 3/37, V Karthick 3/34) bt Book Sellers XI 57 in 28.1 ovs (K Mohamed Azeem 6/17); Komaleeswarar Cricket Club 316/5 in 50 ovs (SP Vijay Kumar 115, PS Manikandan 89, R Kamala Kannan 50 n.o, B Manoj Kumar 3/84) bt Purasawalkam Cricket Club 156 in 40.2 ovs (R Ganesh 4/59); Vigneswara Cricket Club 192 in 48.2 ovs (P Venkatesan 59, D Seethapathi 3/44) lost to City Central League 193/7 in 46.5 ovs (J Diwakar 59).

Apollo Tyres bag crown

K Mathan’s 37 helped Apollo Tyres to beat Wheels India by five runs in the 17th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA trophy limited overs tournament. Brief scores: Final: Apollo Tyres 155/6 in 30 ovs (S Sreeram 35, S Prakash 34, K Mathan 37) bt Wheels India Ltd 150/8 in 30 ovs (D Mahesh 29 n.o).

Munuswamy shines

Munuswamy’s 61 not out paved the way for CP RC to beat DRBCCCHindu college by five wickets in the Fourth Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief Scores : IV Division ‘A’ Zone: DRBCCC Hindu College 134 in 26.4 ovs (Mohammed Yusuf 3/24) lost to CP RC 138/5 in 17.4 ovs (Munuswamy 61 n.o, G Kabilan 4/66).

FMSCI honours nat’l champs

After successful conduct of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship earlier this year in Hyderabad, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India is hopeful that the FIM MotoGP World Championship will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in September.

