Bajrang, Sakshi leave for foreign training

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik left the country for foreign training. While Bajrang left the country on Saturday evening along with his coach and sparring partner for Kyrgyzstan, it is learnt Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian left for the USA on Sunday morning.

It should be noted that Bajrang and two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes and they had sent their proposals to the sports ministry. "While Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days of training camp, Vinesh will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp," a statement issued by the SAI on June 29 had said.

"Vinesh will be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat and coach Sudesh, Bajrang will be accompanied by coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan," added the statement.

However, the statement had no mention of Sakshi's training camp. "Sakshi and her husband are not part of the TOPS. They might have got the approval for some other schemes. Vinesh has yet not left the country," said a source in the know of the things.

"The government will fund Vinesh, Bajrang, their sparring partners Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender and coaches Sudesh and Sujeet Maan's air tickets, boarding and lodging costs, camp expenses, airport transfer costs, OPA and other miscellaneous costs. Additionally, the cost for the other support staff accompanying the wrestlers will be borne by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ)," the SAI had said in the statement.

CHENNAI: Olympic medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik left the country for foreign training. While Bajrang left the country on Saturday evening along with his coach and sparring partner for Kyrgyzstan, it is learnt Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian left for the USA on Sunday morning. It should be noted that Bajrang and two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes and they had sent their proposals to the sports ministry. "While Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days of training camp, Vinesh will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp," a statement issued by the SAI on June 29 had said. "Vinesh will be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat and coach Sudesh, Bajrang will be accompanied by coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan," added the statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the statement had no mention of Sakshi's training camp. "Sakshi and her husband are not part of the TOPS. They might have got the approval for some other schemes. Vinesh has yet not left the country," said a source in the know of the things. "The government will fund Vinesh, Bajrang, their sparring partners Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender and coaches Sudesh and Sujeet Maan's air tickets, boarding and lodging costs, camp expenses, airport transfer costs, OPA and other miscellaneous costs. Additionally, the cost for the other support staff accompanying the wrestlers will be borne by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ)," the SAI had said in the statement.