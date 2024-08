Shooter Rudransh eyes success in maiden Paralympics being 'prepared for any eventuality'

NEW DELHI: Being prepared for any eventuality and remaining confident in his ability is 17-year-old pistol marksman Rudransh Khandelwal's mantra in life as he embarks on a journey to bring glory from the Paris Paralympics.

Having lost his left leg in a freak mishap when he was just eight years old, the teenage Bharatpur boy never let disability come in his way as he excelled in shooting sport to become the world No.1 in 50m pistol (SH1) and is now aiming for nothing less than a gold in his maiden Paralympics.

To achieve his aim, he is leaving nothing to chance, including taking a spare pistol and a tool kit for his prosthetic leg, just in case it breaks during competition.

Seeing ace shooter Manu Bhaker struggle with a pistol malfunction during the Tokyo Olympics was a "lesson" for Rudransh, who now always carries a spare pistol for both domestic and international competitions.

"Like the weapon malfunction during competition, how to quickly get used to the other (spare) weapon and shoot. I prepare myself for every eventuality in competition, including a delayed match, a shot getting cancelled, or any other eventuality. So, if at all an adverse situation arises, I will be ready to handle it," said Rudransh, adding, he learnt this after seeing Manu's pistol malfunction in Tokyo.

Manu had a pistol malfunction during the 10m competitions in Tokyo which cost her a place in the final.

"Definitely, that (Manu incident) gave me that thought (to always keep a spare weapon). You might have confidence in your abilities but the weapon is only an equipment, which can malfunction anytime. Following that incident, every shooter gives priority to a spare weapon," said one of India's best medal hopes at the Paralympics, which start on Wednesday.

A broken prosthetic leg just 15 minutes before the start of a domestic competition gave Rudransh another life lesson - to be ready with a tool-kit to promptly repair the contraption.

"It's happened 15-20 minutes before a match, when my prosthetic leg broke. Now I keep a tool-kit to quickly repair it. And, if it happens again, I am ready for it," said Rudransh, whose leg got severed while he was watching fireworks during a cousin sister's marriage in Bharatpur in 2015.

"There was a short-circuit in the electronic gadget controlling the fireworks and a flying metal plate severed my left leg just below the knee. I was taken to a hospital in Bharatpur from where I was referred to Jaipur and then to a hospital in Gurugram but my leg couldn't be saved. So, the next thing was a prosthetic leg," said Rudransh in a matter-of-fact manner.

Life returned to normal after six months but his mother's biggest worry was Rudransh not falling victim to depression. A lecturer in Bharatpur University, she started looking for options to keep him busy.

"She thought sports would be a good way to keep me from drifting into depression. She did a lot of research before initiating me into shooting."