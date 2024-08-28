India can clinch 10 medals in athletics at Paralympics, says coach Satyanarayana

NEW DELHI: India can clinch 10 medals including five golds in athletics at the Paralympics starting on Wednesday, reckoned para athletics head coach Satyanarayana, adding that the aim will be to better their performances from the last edition.

Satyanarayana said the Indian athletes have trained intensely for the Paris Para Games as an overall contingent of 84 athletes 52 men and 32 women will take part in the event. It will also be India's largest contingent ever at the Paralympics.

"In Tokyo, many of our athletes secured silver and bronze medals. Our focus this time is to convert those into gold," Satyanarayana said in a release.

"The training has been intense, and our athletes have shown incredible dedication. Most of them have already reached Paris to acclimatise to the conditions and continue their rigorous training," he added.

Among the Indian athletes who are expected to excel are Sumit Antil (men's javelin F64), Mariyappan Thangavelu (men's high jump T42), Deepthi Jeevanji (women's 400m T20), Sachin Khilari (men's shotput F46), Ekta Bhyan (women's club throw F52) and Simran Sharma (women's 200m T12).

With an overall 19 medals, India finished at the 24th spot in the tally with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in the Tokyo Paralympics. In athletics, India won eight medals including one gold, five silver and two bronze.