Assam government not taking initiative to identify sporting talents: Bhogeswar Baruah

ASSAM: Assam's first Arjuna Awardee sprinter Bhogeswar Baruah has criticised the state government's sports policy, saying it is not taking enough initiatives to identify and nurture talent in rural areas.

"It is sad to say that there is no production of sports persons anywhere in Assam. Earlier, we used to organise camps to attract new talents, but it is not happening anymore," Baruah, a gold medallist in 800m at the 1966 Asian Games, told PTI.

The 84-year-old said the government has engaged so many coaches who could be sent to districts to organise such camps and impart training, but such initiatives are not happening.

"If there is no coaching, how will we produce sports persons? If any sports event takes place, the kids are just taken there to participate. If there is no training or camp, how will our children progress? If there is any tournament, children are called and taken to participate -- this is Assam's sports policy," Baruah said.

Baruah, who won gold and silver at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970 respectively, accused the government of encouraging only those who have achieved success on their own.