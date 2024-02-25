With coaching from Sivaramakrishnan behind her, Asha delivers for RCB

CHENNAI: March 15, 2023, was a special day for the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. After five back-to-back losses to start the season, they finally had a win on the board at the DY Patil Stadium in the first season of the Women's Premier League. Young Kanika Ahuja stole the show with 46 runs then, but it was bowlers who set up that win for the franchise. Asha Sobhana played her part with two wickets. Social media even fell in love with her Hang Loose Celebration.

One person who was massively impressed with Asha's bowling then was former India international, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. "I am available to coach Asha the leg spinner free of cost because I believe she is a natural talent and very important to know what they are doing right and do it consistently. She could be a match-winner for India #WPL2023." Sivaramakrishnan spotted the talent and wanted to help Asha unlock her potential.

"I went on Twitter and offered to coach her free of cost because there are not too many good leg spinners around in world cricket. If I can help somebody, why not? She came on about three weeks ago to Chennai when I was free for three days and she went to play in the WPL", Sivaramakrishnan told this daily after Asha took five wickets for Bangalore to help her team beat UP Warriorz by two runs in a close finish in the WPL.