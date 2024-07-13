Delhi Capitals removes Ponting from head coach's post, Ganguly could take over next season

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals on Saturday parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven unsuccessful years in their quest for an elusive IPL silverware, the franchise announced on social media.

While it is still early days, there is every possibility that Sourav Ganguly, the current team director of DC, could double up as the head coach next season.

"As you move on as our head coach, we are finding it incredibly difficult to put it down in words. The four things that you told us about in every huddle -- care, commitment, attitude and effort, they sum up our seven years together," DC posted on their official 'X' handle.

While the franchise waxed eloquent in that emotional post about their long association with the Australian, it is learnt that Ponting was told in no uncertain terms that his performance hasn't pleased the management after being given seven years -- unheard of at franchise level without results.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup winning captain of Australia, came on board in 2018 and while the team reached its maiden final in 2021, the performance in the following years has not matched that early promise.

The top brass of Delhi Capitals has intimated Ponting that they aren't happy that the team didn't win a championship in seven years and are trying to look at rejigging the support staff.