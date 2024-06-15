T20 World Cup: India head for Caribbean after final group match against Canada abandoned

LAUDERHILL: Inclement weather hindered India's hopes of reinforcing their preparation for Super Eight through a match against Canada here on Saturday, but they will travel to the Caribbean as a confident unit after a robust T20 World Cup group stage campaign.

India's final Group A league match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

Both teams shared one point each, as India advanced as Group A toppers with seven points.

USA (five points) were the second team to qualify from the Group.

Canada finished with three points.

India's confidence primarily stems from the pacers' effort in three group matches.

Lead quick Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj combined to bag 20 wickets among them.

Of course, they had a spiteful, double-paced drop-in pitch for assistance at the Nassau County stadium in those matches, and they will have traditional surfaces to play on in the West Indies for the rest of the ICC showpiece.

But if their outings in New York can be taken as an indication, then the opposition will have a lot to worry.

Pitch certainly played its part, but the Indian pacers also showed the technical nous and understanding of conditions to exploit what was on offer to them.