Supermom Veerpal dedicates win to daughter

BHUBANESWAR: The inaugural day of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition did not produce any remarkable results at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday. However, Punjab athlete Veerpal Kaur, mother of a three-year-old, was thrilled as she clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles, clocking 59.43 seconds.



After she became a mother, Veerpal made her comeback in 2023 and won a silver medal each in the Open National Championship 2023 held at Bangalore and National Games 2023 held at Goa. “Being a mother it’s a great moment for me, I dedicate this gold medal to my baby girl. Though I am not happy with my timings, gold is gold. Today’s (Sunday) race will motivate me to do better in the upcoming events. Motherhood has never been a burden for me. With the support of my in-law family and from my husband, I made my comeback,” said Veerpal, who is presently working in Punjab Police.

Talking about female athletes who away from family after getting married, Veerpal said, “It was not that difficult to get back on track again, needing a little bit of time management and determination. As my husband is a 110m hurdler, we both planned that our girl will be the future athlete of our country.”



Results: women’s 400m hurdles: Veerpal Kaur (Punjab 59.43s), Salini Valupara (Kerala 1:00.73), Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab 1:01.29); men’s 400m hurdles: Santosh Kumar (Tamil Nadu 50.04), Nikhil Bharadwaj (Punjab 50.92), Dhaval Mahesh (Gujarat 51.13).