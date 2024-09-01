India's Rakshita Raju exits in opening round of Paralympics women's 1500m T11

PARIS: India's Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round of the women's 1500m T11 athletics event at the ongoing Paralympics here on Sunday.

Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3, clocking a time of 5:29.92. The top two runners from each of the three heats qualified for the final.

China's Shanshan He topped Rakshita's heat with a time of 4:44.66, ahead of Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa, who clocked a season-best time of 4:45.25.

The T11 category is for athletes with visual impairment, which may involve complete loss of vision, or the ability to perceive light but without the ability to see the shape of a hand at any distance. T11 athletes commonly run with guides.