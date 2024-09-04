India's Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya finish 11th, 16th in Para-Cycling time trial

PARIS: India's Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya finished 11th and 16th in their respective cycling events at the Paralympics here on Wednesday.

Gaderiya finished the 5.8 km women's C1 individual time trial in 16th and last position with a time of 30 minutes and 0.16 seconds.

Germany's Maike Hausberger won the gold, clocking 21:30.45, ahead of Britain's Frances Brown and Sweden's Anna Beck, who recorded times of 21:46.18 and 21:54.71 respectively.

In the men's C2 time trial, Arshad finished 11th and last with a time of 25:20.11.

The gold was won by France's Alexandre Leaute with an effort of 19:24.25, ahead of Belgium's Ewoud Vromant and Australia's Darren Hicks, who finished with times of 19:26.45 and 19:26.61 respectively.

Athletes in the women's C1 and men's C2 class may have a limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or range of motion, and impairments affecting coordination.

Jyoti had to have her left leg amputated following a bike accident in May 2016. She will be competing in four more events at the Paralympics.

Arshad also suffered multiple injuries, with his left leg above the knee amputated due to a road accident in 2004 when he was just 11 years old.