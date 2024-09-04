Sport

Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal fall short in mixed 50m pistol qualifiers at Paris Paralympics

Nihal, the 2023 World Championship bronze medallist, finished 19th. He had an aggregate score of 522 across six series.
Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal failed to progress to the final of the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.
Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal failed to progress to the final of the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.File Photo
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PARIS: Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal failed to progress to the final of the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.

Nihal, the 2023 World Championship bronze medallist, finished 19th. He had an aggregate score of 522 across six series.

Competing in his maiden Paralympics, 17-year-old Rudransh, who lost his left leg in a freak accident when he was just eight years old, scored 517 to finish in the 22nd spot in the qualification round.

Korea's Jo Jeongdu topped the qualification with a Paralympic Qualification Record of 553.

Athletes classified in SH1 are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair). As a rule, SH1 athletes may use a pistol or a rifle.

Indian shooters have so far secured four medals at the Paris Paralympics, including a gold and a silver.

Paris Paralympics 2024
Rudransh Khandelwal
Nihal Singh
50m pistol qualifiers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com