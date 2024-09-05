Indian sprinter Simran advances to women's 100m (T12) final at Paralympics

PARIS: Continuing her good form, Indian sprinter Simran has advanced to the women's 100m (T12) final at the Paralympics, after clocking 12.33 seconds in the semi-final race here on Thursday.

Accompanied by her guide, Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second behind Germany's Katrin Müller-Rottgardt in semi-final 2.

Simran, who was born prematurely with a visual impairment, was ranked third overall in the semi-finals.

She will now compete in the four-sprinter final scheduled for later tonight.

Simran had produced a season's best effort of 12.17 seconds in her heats on Wednesday.

Besides Simran and Müller-Rottgardt, Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk and reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder, Omara Durand of Cuba, will compete for the top honours in the final.

The T12 category is meant for athletes with a visual impairment.