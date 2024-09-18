When Gambhir recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' and Kohli chanted 'Om Namah Shivay'

NEW DELHI: They are both quintessential Delhiites with an aggressive streak to deal with intense situations but when it comes to the extraordinary, both India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli find inner strength from their faith in the divine.

As they sat down for a rather unconventional chat, curated by the BCCI for its official website, Kohli and Gambhir dwelled on the many similarities they have and as it turns out, faith in the almighty is one of them.

When Gambhir was trying to save a Test match against New Zealand in Napier a decade and a half back, he recalled how 'Hanuman Chalisa' helped him find the resolve to play that epic knock that was spread over two days.

Similarly, in 2014, Kohli hit four Test hundreds Down Under and he would pay his obeisance to Lord Shiva by chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' while batting.

Gambhir was the one to reveal this during his interview by Kohli when the conversation turned to spirituality.

"Let's talk about a few moments in India-Australia series. The most special one will be the double hundred in our home. I want to talk about the mindset of the innings. What keeps you grounded and anchored?" Kohli quizzed his coach during the bcci.tv podcast.

"Instead of talking about me, I remember when you had that bumper series in Australia, where you scored heaps and heaps of runs, you were telling me that you kept saying 'Om Namah Shivay' before every delivery. And that got you in that zone," Gambhir responded as Kohli nodded in agreement.