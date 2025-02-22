All eyes on India vs Pakistan on-field contest in Dubai

CHENNAI: It is that time of the ICC tournament when the cricketing world comes together to watch the subcontinental rivals face each other. In terms of cricketing rivalry, it can't get bigger than this. India versus Pakistan.

The shared history, off-field political tensions only adds to the excitement. The two teams have been slotted in the same group in every ICC tournament since 2013 across formats. It is a crowd-puller. Even on TV it hits record viewership churning millions through TV commercials.

However, very rarely in the last few years has the quality of the contest lived up to the billing. In fact, barring the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2021 group stage T20 World Cup tie, India have been overwhelming favourites. The players are friendlier than ever, which is inherently a good step forward, but the inconsistency and lack of dominance from Pakistan at the highest level also has contributed to one-sided matches.

Whether the 2023 ODI World Cup or the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups, Pakistan consistently let go of momentum at crucial moments, hitting the self-destruct button to lose the contest. Meanwhile, India have done the complete opposite, seizing every opportunity that came their way. Which is why, when the Mohammad Rizwan-led side takes on Rohit Sharma's men at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, the latter walk in as favourites.

The broadcasters or the global cricketing body ICC would be hoping for a bit more. Another one-sided contest where India win without a fuss would not only dilute the rivalry but will kill Pakistan's chances of making the knockouts. Which would mean the already discussed lack of crowd at the venues in Pakistan could get worse with the home team not in contention. What it will also do is paint a clear picture of the four teams who are running towards the semifinal spots.

All the extra pressure might make it all the more challenging for Pakistan, but India too would be well aware of the reaction that awaits should they lose. The last time these two teams played at this venue in an ICC event, Pakistan came out on top and it led to massive social media abuse towards players, in particular Mohammed Shami.

That is why, no matter how much they play down the hype the contest does has its significance. "It's not for me to say whether the India-Pakistan contest is under-hyped or over-hyped. There is a long history of India-Pakistan cricket. It is a very exciting contest but it doesn't change anything for us. It is important but the most important match will be the final," India vice-captain Shubman Gill said on Saturday.

In the larger scheme of things, more than the two teams the tournament that is already complex — the hybrid model and the other factors included — needs India versus Pakistan to live up to the hype in terms of the cricketing contest. Will it? We will have the answers on Sunday night.