Axar steps into a new role as India begin T20I campaign against England

CHENNAI: Axar Patel has always been the player that he is today. But the last year has seen a lot of upward trajectory. From quietly playing the most important knock for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa to be named vice-captain of the T20I team for the England series, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder is getting what is a perhaps a long-overdue move up the ranks.

Early last year there was a question about what his role would be at a press conference. Axar, in his typical manner, said that what he is capable of doing is there to see and that he can play any role the team wants. Even now, his stand remains the same.

With the Champions Trophy around the corner, Axar once again reiterated that he doesn't feel the need to prove anything. "Yes, a transition phase is coming, and ultimately, it's the selectors' and captain's call. I don't feel the need to prove anything to anyone," Axar said at a press conference in Kolkata on Monday.

"My approach is to focus on fulfilling the role assigned to me and continuously improving myself. If I perform well, my place in the team will take care of itself automatically."

It might seem like a diplomatic answer, but it also comes from the place of being secure of his abilities and knowing he can walk in and perform when the chance comes. "I just keep telling myself that I have played all three formats be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s. My focus is on doing well whenever I get an opportunity, rather than feeling the need to prove anything to anyone, whether I'm picked or not.

"I don't take the pressure of thinking that I deserve a spot. It is always about the team combination and whether there is any room for me," said the all-rounder who turned 31 on Monday.