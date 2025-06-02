This win will give him confidence: Gajewski on Gukesh's victory over Carlsen 

Gajewski also doffed his cap to his ward for his ability to fight. "I saw the position when he somehow managed to attack the pawn on f7," he said. "Things became tricky and Magnus activated the king and suddenly the king became exposed and he started pushing the pawns and the pawns became exposed. Yeah, Guki was able to keep coming back with new resources. Until Magnus calculated the line that he thought was winning and he missed this nice knight comeback... we could say it was lucky but we have to give Guki credit for his stubbornness and for his resourcefulness because... he was lost for so long yet he kept kicking and kicking and the lower the time went, the more chances he had to actually do something. I don't think his intention was to win it but he actually did it."



Indeed. At one point, the commentary team of Tania Sachdev, David Howell and Jovanka Houska were talking about the possibility of Gukesh being sixth and last going into the seventh round on Monday. Now, he's well and truly back into the tournament thanks to one of the comebacks of the year.



He was also intimate with what the pair spoke about post the teen's loss to the Norwegian in the first round. "After the first game, as I recall, we generally discussed the mistakes that were made. He was quite critical of his own game, but at the same time, the game was a high level game. We saw that the main problem was time management, and because of the time trouble, he managed to lose the position that he should not have lost.

"Things happen in time troubles. So we decided that we have to correct this time management, and already in the game with Hikaru (Nakamura), we could witness this improvement and progress. Even today, it was a little bit better. Even though the position was a little bit bad, he took some time but okay, in the difficult situation, you just have to think because if you make one more mistake, it would be immediately over."



What's next for the 19-year-old, who's now in third position on the table? "Well, hopefully, we can break another unbreakable... Arjun (Erigaisi)."