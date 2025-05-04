Hungry to make comeback, focus on training: Sathiyan

CHENNAI: It has not been easy days after 2022 Asian Games (held in 2023). Like all players, G Sathiyan too had to overcome the ordeal of recovering from injury with a very strong mind. His back injury he sustained after the Asian Games in Hangzhou took some time to heal. The spasms spread to his hips and his knees restricting the lightning pace for which he is known. He did manage to leave those tough days behind.

After winning three medals at the National Games earlier this year, Sathiyan is slowly shifting his focus towards the all-important Asian Games next year. And like he said he is now hungry to make a comeback. Sathiyan for now is focussing more on training. He would be competing more towards the end of the year leading up the Asian Games next year.

"I have taken a conscious decision to train more and play less tournaments (now)," he said adding he would want "to play more tournaments in the second half of the year just before the Asian Games. This will help in peaking at the right time," he told this daily during an award function organised by Raman TT High Performance Centre to felicitate National Games winning members of the Tamil Nadu team.