FIFA officials in India as they look for a eleventh hour media rights WC arrangement

BENGALURU: Officials from FIFA have spent considerable time in India over the last few days in the hope of securing a partner for the upcoming World Cup in US, Mexico and Canada. The world governing body have been hunting for a broadcast partner but broadcasters, while showing interest, have stayed away from meeting the $100mn price for the next two World Cups (2026 and 2030).

When FIFA launched the media rights tender in the Indian subcontinent in July 2025, they had set the last date for submission of tender as September 2. But because no companies were willing to meet an unwritten price — thought to be in the region of $100mn — FIFA slashed these rates to make it more attractive. But media companies have still stayed away.

A couple of reasons why Indian broadcasters have shunned away from aggressively bidding for the World Cup is the unattractive kickoff times. With most matches set to begin after 11.00 PM, the return on investment may not be all that appealing. There's also the lack of a competition this time out following the merger between Jio and Star. For JioStar, it's also a matter of keeping some powder dry for bidding for the next set of rights for the Indian Premier League post the 2027 edition.