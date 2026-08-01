Ajaraie's hat-trick in NorthEast United's big win

In another one-sided match, NorthEast United thumped Bodoland FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup match held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. In the Group F fixture, NorthEast showed how to dominate possession and attack with alacrity throughout the 90 minutes.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who was returning to the squad after a break, stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick. HIs teammates Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Redeem Tlang and Antonio Moyano also found the scoresheet as the Highlanders made the perfect start to their title defence.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali lined his side up in a 4-4-2 formation, pairing Ajaraie with Lalrinzuala in attack, while Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi opted for a 4-2-3-1 system with Robinson Blandon Rendon leading the line.

The Highlanders immediately stamped their authority on the contest, dominating possession and dictating the tempo. Ajaraie looked lively from the outset, creating the first opportunity with a teasing cross from the left that Macarton Louis Nickson controlled before shooting straight at goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary.

Bodoland had their moments as well. Midfielder Rituraj Mohan produced an excellent sliding challenge to stop Ajaraie from cutting inside, while winger Wanshwadame Diengdoh's effort took a touch off his own teammate before rolling harmlessly wide.

NorthEast continued to pile on the pressure with their high defensive line and sustained spells of possession. Ajaraie twice threatened from free-kicks, first forcing Daimary into spilling the ball before recovering just ahead of Lalrinzuala, and later drawing another impressive save as the goalkeeper punched away a powerful effort destined for the top corner.