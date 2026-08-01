Ajaraie's hat-trick in NorthEast United's big win

In another one-sided match, NorthEast United thumped Bodoland FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup match held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. In the Group F fixture, NorthEast showed how to dominate possession and attack with alacrity throughout the 90 minutes.
Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who was returning to the squad after a break, stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick. HIs teammates Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Redeem Tlang and Antonio Moyano also found the scoresheet as the Highlanders made the perfect start to their title defence.
NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali lined his side up in a 4-4-2 formation, pairing Ajaraie with Lalrinzuala in attack, while Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi opted for a 4-2-3-1 system with Robinson Blandon Rendon leading the line.
The Highlanders immediately stamped their authority on the contest, dominating possession and dictating the tempo. Ajaraie looked lively from the outset, creating the first opportunity with a teasing cross from the left that Macarton Louis Nickson controlled before shooting straight at goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary.
Bodoland had their moments as well. Midfielder Rituraj Mohan produced an excellent sliding challenge to stop Ajaraie from cutting inside, while winger Wanshwadame Diengdoh's effort took a touch off his own teammate before rolling harmlessly wide.
NorthEast continued to pile on the pressure with their high defensive line and sustained spells of possession. Ajaraie twice threatened from free-kicks, first forcing Daimary into spilling the ball before recovering just ahead of Lalrinzuala, and later drawing another impressive save as the goalkeeper punched away a powerful effort destined for the top corner.
Despite their dominance, the Highlanders had to wait until first-half stoppage time to break the deadlock.
NorthEast went into the interval ahead after controlling 58 per cent of possession while registering nine shots, including five on target, compared to Bodoland's two attempts, none of which tested Gurmeet Singh.
NorthEast regained complete control and doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Mohammed Arshaf threaded an excellent through ball into the path of Jithin on the right, whose low cross into the six-yard box was turned home by Lalrinzuala from close range. Ajaraie grabbed his second just nine minutes later after Macarton Louis Nickson's delivery caused confusion inside the Bodoland penalty area. A defensive misjudgement left the ball loose, and the Moroccan forward reacted quickest before delicately lifting his finish over the advancing Daimary to make it 3-0.
Ajaraie completed a memorable hat-trick in the 86th minute with another piece of individual brilliance. Beating two defenders with quick footwork after being released by a defence-splitting pass from deep, he calmly guided a right-footed finish into the far corner to put the result beyond any doubt.
NorthEast United FC - 6 (Alaaeddine Ajaraie 45+3', 67', 86'; Lalrinzuala 58'; Redeem Tlang 70'; Antonio Moyano 90+1')
Bodoland FC - 0
SOURCE: Durand Cup