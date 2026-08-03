Durand Cup: Langsning FC debut turns into goal-fest against Mumbai

There seems to be no end to one-sided matches at this year's Durand Cup. Even on Monday, first-timers Langsning FC has had an exceptional second-half to cruise to a commanding 5-0 victory over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture in Shillong.
Though the first half was goalless and the match seemed veering to a draw, Langsning suddenly found their form and started pounding Mumbai with waves of attacks. Syed Ahmed led the charge with a brilliant brace, while Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar and substitute Samuel Phawa also found the scoresheet to complete an emphatic victory and hand Langsning FC a dream start to their maiden Durand Cup campaign in front of their home supporters.
Both teams lined up in identical 4-3-3 formations for the match. Langsning opted for an attacking options led by Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Syed Ahmed and Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem, while while, Mumbai relied on Afzar Noorani and Rohit Mirza to spearhead their attack, while Jebishan L took his place between the posts.
The sustained pressure from the Men in Pink forced Mumbay FC deeper into their own half as they committed more bodies in defence. The visitors produced a crucial goal-line clearance in the closing moments of the first half to preserve parity, going into the interval relieved after surviving a half in which Langsning enjoyed nearly 60 per cent possession and registered 10 attempts on goal.
The breakthrough finally arrived six minutes after the restart. Having already earned six corners in the match, Langsning made the seventh count as a perfectly delivered inswinging corner found Syed Ahmed, who powered a clinical header beyond the helpless goalkeeper to give the hosts a deserved lead.
The second goal arrived in the 65th minute through Syed Ahmed.
Langsning's attacks eventually overwhelmed the visitors in the closing stages. Kyrmenskhem Mukhim added a third in the 89th minute with a composed finish beyond the advancing goalkeeper before the floodgates truly opened in stoppage time.
In the 94th minute, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar produced one of the goals of the tournament, curling a magnificent left-footed effort into the top corner despite being surrounded by defenders, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.
Raengdai continue good form
In the first match, FC Raengdai's fairytale run through the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup shows no sign of running out of chapters. The newcomers overturned a home crowd and outlasted TRAU FC (Tiddim Road Athletic Union) 4-3 in a breathless Group D contest at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Monday.
There was barely a passage of the ninety-plus minutes that did not carry some fresh implication for the group table, and fewer still that allowed either set of supporters to settle into their seats. FC Raengdai, debutants in this competition, played like a side entirely unburdened by the occasion, while TRAU discovered that a two-goal deficit in front of their own crowd is rather more easily conjured than erased. The result sends FC Raengdai top of Group D with six points from two matches.
RESULTS:
TRAU FC 3 (Chanam Akash Meitei 43', Afdal Varikkodan 47', Lanchungrei Pamei 67' OG) lose to FC Raengdai 4 (Mridul Doley 14', 24', 79', Chongtham Kishan Singh 45+3')
Langsning FC 5 (Syed Ahmed 51’, 65’, Kyrmenskhem Mukhim 89’, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar 90+4’, Samuel Phawa 90+5’) bt Mumbay FC - 0
SOURCE: Durand Cup